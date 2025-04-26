Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 19,944 Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 294,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,944 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Alight were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,045,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alight by 214.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,600,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,846 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alight by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,155,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,758,000 after buying an additional 2,020,648 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Alight in the fourth quarter valued at $10,853,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Alight by 202.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,864,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,794,000 after buying an additional 1,248,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim acquired 22,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $150,004.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,004.68. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Massey bought 100,000 shares of Alight stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.39 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,573,489 shares in the company, valued at $10,054,594.71. This represents a 6.79 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 125,092 shares of company stock worth $807,755 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Alight Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ALIT stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. Alight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $9.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.66 million. Alight had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Alight, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Alight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Alight’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on ALIT shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Alight in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Alight in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Alight in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.19.

About Alight

(Free Report)

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

