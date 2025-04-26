Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 144,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,957 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRA. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 14,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund alerts:

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average of $13.29.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.1238 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.04%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.