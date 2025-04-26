Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 140 Shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PJP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF by 241.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,163,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $943,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period.

Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PJP opened at $79.85 on Friday. Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF has a one year low of $72.25 and a one year high of $89.87. The firm has a market cap of $240.35 million, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.51 and its 200-day moving average is $84.48.

About Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

