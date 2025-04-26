Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 1,450 Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,235,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 45,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 43,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 28,480 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 8,435 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,058,000.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

MOO opened at $68.00 on Friday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52-week low of $59.58 and a 52-week high of $76.19. The company has a market cap of $567.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.50.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.