Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 22,501 Shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,501 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Expro Group were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Expro Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Expro Group by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Expro Group by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expro Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on XPRO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Expro Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Expro Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Expro Group Price Performance

NYSE XPRO opened at $8.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $947.95 million, a PE ratio of 58.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.98. Expro Group Holdings has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $24.50.

Expro Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.