Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 564,565 Shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Free Report) by 74.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564,565 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $771,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $718,000. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 118,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 51,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Price Performance

TAIL opened at $12.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.54 million, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of -0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.59. Cambria Tail Risk ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.67.

About Cambria Tail Risk ETF

The Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds mostly cash and treasuries while using the strategy of buying put options on the S&P 500 with the purpose of portfolio downside protection.

