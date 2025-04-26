Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,328,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth about $46,696,000. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 421,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $74,990,000 after acquiring an additional 215,961 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,078,557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $191,962,000 after purchasing an additional 195,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 590,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $105,102,000 after acquiring an additional 162,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFX opened at $135.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.33. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $124.66 and a 52 week high of $249.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.03. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $795.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.24 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

A number of research firms have commented on TFX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $214.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho set a $155.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Teleflex from $275.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.63.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

