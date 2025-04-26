What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for Huntsman Q2 Earnings?

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Huntsman in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 23rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Rathi now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Huntsman’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Get Huntsman alerts:

HUN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Huntsman from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Huntsman from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Huntsman stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 0.85. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $25.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.93.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.18). Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.91%.

Institutional Trading of Huntsman

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 22,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Huntsman by 84.6% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 28,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 12,875 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,342,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,488,000 after buying an additional 124,841 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $569,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.