WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 158,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in WhiteHorse Finance were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 965,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,344,000 after buying an additional 70,234 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 47,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $735,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 48,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $407,000. 13.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th.

In other WhiteHorse Finance news, Director John Bolduc acquired 22,360 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $199,898.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 237,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,691.90. The trade was a 10.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHF opened at $9.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $227.78 million, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $13.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $10.39.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $21.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.43 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.71%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is presently 327.66%.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

