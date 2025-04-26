William Blair Issues Negative Estimate for Danaher Earnings

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Danaher in a report issued on Tuesday, April 22nd. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the conglomerate will earn $1.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.82. The consensus estimate for Danaher’s current full-year earnings is $7.63 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.56 EPS.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.33%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Danaher from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DHR

Danaher Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $197.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $171.00 and a fifty-two week high of $281.70. The stock has a market cap of $141.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.58.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 24.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total transaction of $1,277,541.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,534,149.90. This represents a 21.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 396.0% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.