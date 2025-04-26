William Blair Predicts Medpace’s Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Medpace in a report issued on Tuesday, April 22nd. William Blair analyst M. Smock now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.95 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.99. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Medpace’s current full-year earnings is $12.29 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Medpace’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.17 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Get Medpace alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MEDP. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Medpace from $333.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $328.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Medpace from $340.00 to $313.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Leerink Partners began coverage on Medpace in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $400.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medpace currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.30.

Medpace Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $298.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.76. Medpace has a 12-month low of $250.05 and a 12-month high of $459.77.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.61. Medpace had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $558.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medpace

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,503,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 257.9% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 19.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 188,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,508,000 after buying an additional 30,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.