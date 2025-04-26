William Blair Weighs in on Chubb’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Chubb in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 23rd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $4.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.01. The consensus estimate for Chubb’s current full-year earnings is $21.52 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q4 2025 earnings at $6.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $20.27 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $6.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $22.73 EPS.

Get Chubb alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.79.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $279.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $111.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.12. Chubb has a one year low of $243.14 and a one year high of $306.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 billion.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total value of $7,498,425.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 584,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,321,922.75. This represents a 4.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total transaction of $2,869,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,297,652.88. This trade represents a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,470 shares of company stock valued at $18,562,730 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.