Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Winmark were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Winmark by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its holdings in Winmark by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Winmark by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Winmark by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Winmark by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Winmark alerts:

Winmark Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:WINA opened at $363.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.73. Winmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $295.79 and a fifty-two week high of $431.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 0.64.

Winmark Increases Dividend

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 million. Winmark had a net margin of 49.15% and a negative return on equity of 93.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is an increase from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.32%.

Winmark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WINA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.