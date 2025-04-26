Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target Cut to $132.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stephens from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.54.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $110.79 on Wednesday. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $89.10 and a twelve month high of $142.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $643.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.78%.

In other news, insider Richard B. Murphy sold 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.30, for a total transaction of $418,321.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,409,278.20. This represents a 6.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.32, for a total value of $310,309.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,607,752.56. This trade represents a 10.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,178 shares of company stock worth $1,336,315 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,264.7% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

