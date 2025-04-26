WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 192,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,497 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in WisdomTree were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 173.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in WisdomTree by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WisdomTree stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.26.

WisdomTree ( NYSE:WT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). WisdomTree had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 24.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

In other news, insider Alexis Marinof sold 90,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $897,972.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,711.02. This represents a 29.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of WisdomTree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $9.75 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

