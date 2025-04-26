Wise (OTCMKTS:WPLCF) Stock Price Up 1.1% – Still a Buy?

Wise plc (OTCMKTS:WPLCF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.35 and last traded at $13.00. 43,044 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 87,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.86.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wise in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.02.

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

