WorthPointe LLC Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

WorthPointe LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,794 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. WorthPointe LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 5,009 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 148,014 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,473,000 after purchasing an additional 18,366 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 219,203 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 38,371 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,546,690 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,875,058,000 after purchasing an additional 204,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $188.99 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Phillip Securities cut shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.56.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $26,647,456.60. This represents a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

