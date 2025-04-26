XBP Europe (NASDAQ:XBP) Trading Down 2.4% – Should You Sell?

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBP – Get Free Report) dropped 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.23. Approximately 4,756 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 593,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

XBP Europe Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XBP Europe

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in XBP Europe stock. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000. XBP Europe accounts for 0.6% of Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. owned 1.66% of XBP Europe as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

XBP Europe Company Profile

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc provides bills, payments, and related solutions and services in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bills & Payments and Technology. The Bills & Payments segment focuses on optimizing how bills and payments are processed by businesses of all sizes and industries.

