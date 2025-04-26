Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:BHYB) Shares Up 0.3% – Here’s Why

Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:BHYB – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.46 and last traded at $53.46. Approximately 4 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.32.

Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.80.

Get Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF alerts:

Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2851 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF

Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF stock. American Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF ( NYSEARCA:BHYB Free Report ) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,018,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,072,000 shares during the period. Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF makes up 38.9% of American Family Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. American Family Investments Inc. owned approximately 128.92% of Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF worth $803,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

(Get Free Report)

The Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (BHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that specifically invests in USD-denominated corporate bonds with a credit rating of Ba1/BB+ through B3/B-. The fund places little restrictions on duration or maturity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.