Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:BHYB) Shares Up 0.3% – Here’s Why

Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:BHYB – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.46 and last traded at $53.46. Approximately 4 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.32.
Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.80.
Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2851 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF
Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF Company Profile
The Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (BHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that specifically invests in USD-denominated corporate bonds with a credit rating of Ba1/BB+ through B3/B-. The fund places little restrictions on duration or maturity.
Featured Stories
