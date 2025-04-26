Zigup (LON:ZIG) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

Zigup Plc (LON:ZIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 301.50 ($4.01) and last traded at GBX 304 ($4.05). 1,751,507 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 177% from the average session volume of 632,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 306 ($4.07).

Zigup Trading Down 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 300.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 323.82. The stock has a market cap of £675.87 million, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.65.

About Zigup

(Get Free Report)

ZIGUP (formerly Redde Northgate plc) is the leading integrated mobility solutions provider, with a platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle to help people keep on the move, smarter. The Company offers mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across a broad range of areas from vehicle rental and fleet management to accident management, vehicle repairs, service and maintenance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zigup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zigup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.