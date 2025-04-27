121,408 Shares in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 121,408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,860,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $62,180,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 25,475 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth $1,197,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth $1,599,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cowen lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on BorgWarner from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.19.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $249,581.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 242,257 shares in the company, valued at $7,284,667.99. This represents a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $690,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,976.90. The trade was a 38.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,701 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

BWA opened at $28.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.29. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $38.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

About BorgWarner

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.