127 Shares in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 987.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $325.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.36. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $284.84 and a 52 week high of $402.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.30.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

