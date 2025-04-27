1,278,984 Shares in Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,278,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,157,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Southland by 214.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 9,284 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Southland by 212.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 13,043 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Southland during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southland by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 24,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Southland by 10.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 18,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Southland alerts:

Southland Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Southland stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average is $3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.71. Southland Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $5.98.

Southland Company Profile

Southland Holdings, Inc engages in specialty infrastructure construction business in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Civil and Transportation. The Civil segment designs and constructs water pipelines, pump stations, lift stations, water and wastewater treatment plants, concrete and structural steel, outfall, and tunneling.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.