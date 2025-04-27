130,216 Shares in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF (NYSEARCA:SEPW) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF (NYSEARCA:SEPW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 130,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 9.79% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Riggs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Grantvest Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $608,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,056,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF Price Performance

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF stock opened at $28.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.80. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF has a 1-year low of $26.65 and a 1-year high of $29.52. The company has a market cap of $69.51 million, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.47.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF (SEPW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. SEPW was launched on Aug 31, 2023 and is issued by Allianz.

