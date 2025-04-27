139,055 Shares in Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 139,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,825,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,511,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,590,000 after buying an additional 224,023 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its position in Capital Group International Equity ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 671,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,466,000 after acquiring an additional 56,670 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 453,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,488,000 after purchasing an additional 79,475 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,943,000 after purchasing an additional 77,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 78,669 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGIE opened at $30.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.83. The stock has a market cap of $456.61 million, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.86. Capital Group International Equity ETF has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $30.78.

Capital Group International Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group International Equity ETF (CGIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in stocks of non-US companies. The objective centers on identifying companies believed to have the potential for growth. CGIE was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

