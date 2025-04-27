17,869 Shares in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIZ. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 219.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 503.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AIZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Assurant from $230.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Assurant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Assurant news, EVP Biju Nair sold 3,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total transaction of $604,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,162. The trade was a 14.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Price Performance

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $190.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.77. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.12 and a fifty-two week high of $230.55.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.83. Assurant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.