18,619 Shares in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 18,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zhihu by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 175,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 69,160 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Zhihu during the third quarter worth $511,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Zhihu in the third quarter valued at $141,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Zhihu by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 150,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 68,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Zhihu during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZH opened at $3.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.16. Zhihu Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.32.

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $117.71 million during the quarter. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 9.28%.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People’s Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services.

