199,953 Shares in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 199,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,955,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KNSA. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 67,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,997,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 194,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.36 on Friday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.38 and a 12-month high of $28.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.56 and a beta of 0.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KNSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $122.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.42 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ross Moat sold 18,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $370,475.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,030.35. This represents a 65.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eben Tessari sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $245,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,394.24. This trade represents a 13.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,025 shares of company stock worth $2,372,610 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.17.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Further Reading

