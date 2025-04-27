201,122 Shares in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 201,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,729,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OSPN. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in OneSpan by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OneSpan by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in OneSpan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in OneSpan by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com lowered OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.63.
OneSpan Stock Up 1.2 %
OSPN opened at $15.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.14. OneSpan Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $20.37.
About OneSpan
OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.
