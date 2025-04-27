22,086 Shares in SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 22,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SES. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of SES AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Optas LLC acquired a new position in SES AI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in SES AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in SES AI in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SES AI during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

SES AI Stock Up 18.5 %

SES opened at $1.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $375.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.56. SES AI Co. has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $2.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that SES AI Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 80,992 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $94,760.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,841,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,715.29. This trade represents a 4.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Kang Xu sold 27,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $32,723.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 444,290 shares in the company, valued at $519,819.30. The trade was a 5.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 347,471 shares of company stock valued at $406,541. 15.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

