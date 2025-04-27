242,929 Shares in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 242,929 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the third quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Cogent Biosciences by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cogent Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogent Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:COGT opened at $4.64 on Friday. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $12.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.18.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

