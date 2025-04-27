29,452 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Purchased by Clune & Associates LTD.

Clune & Associates LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,452 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,955,000. NVIDIA makes up 1.3% of Clune & Associates LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,997,190.40. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $111.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $81.25 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.99.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NVIDIA from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.96.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

