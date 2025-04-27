393,794 Shares in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 393,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,717,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Fastly as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Fastly by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Fastly in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $28,098.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 665,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,545.18. This trade represents a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Artur Bergman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $101,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,384,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,247,456.32. This trade represents a 0.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,903 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,927. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Stock Performance

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $13.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.00.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.22). Fastly had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.75%. Research analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on FSLY shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Fastly from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Fastly from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Fastly in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

