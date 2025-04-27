4,550 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Acquired by Drum Hill Capital LLC

Drum Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,550 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,000. Microsoft comprises 2.4% of Drum Hill Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Microsoft by 27.0% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,016 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,658 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,799,261 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,204,664,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares in the last quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 410.4% during the 3rd quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its position in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 13,689,356 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,890,530,000 after purchasing an additional 49,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $391.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $384.93 and its 200 day moving average is $411.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $344.79 and a twelve month high of $468.35.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. DA Davidson upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.89.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

