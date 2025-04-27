50,000 Shares in BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioVie during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in BioVie in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BioVie in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BioVie by 223.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 85,234 shares during the period. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioVie alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Brookline Capital Management raised BioVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

BioVie Stock Down 6.1 %

BioVie stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. BioVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The company has a market cap of $15.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.89.

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

BioVie Profile

(Free Report)

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of chronic debilitating conditions in the United States. Its products pipeline includes BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites caused due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, a potentially selective inhibitor of inflammatory extracellular single-regulated kinase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.