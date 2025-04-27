51,283 Shares in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,041,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Oxford Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OXM. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in Oxford Industries by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Oxford Industries by 981.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of OXM stock opened at $51.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $771.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.32 and a beta of 1.40. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.12 and a 52-week high of $111.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.78.

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $390.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.94 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 0.98%. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 47.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oxford Industries

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Milford W. Mcguirt purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.70 per share, with a total value of $58,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,466. This trade represents a 16.18 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OXM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Oxford Industries from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Oxford Industries from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Oxford Industries

About Oxford Industries

(Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.