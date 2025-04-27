55,569 Shares in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,755,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.41% of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYT. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 371.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,383,000 after buying an additional 50,129 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Trading Down 13.9 %

BATS IYT opened at $59.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $565.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.20. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 12 month low of $54.02 and a 12 month high of $75.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.46.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

