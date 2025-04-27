Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,482 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,057,000 after purchasing an additional 27,830 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 4,022.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 597,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,636,000 after purchasing an additional 583,486 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 540,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,042,000 after buying an additional 8,096 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 528,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after buying an additional 40,161 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 269,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,505,000 after buying an additional 146,424 shares during the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $58.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.58. The company has a current ratio of 17.25, a quick ratio of 17.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of -0.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AKRO. Citigroup boosted their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

Insider Transactions at Akero Therapeutics

In other Akero Therapeutics news, insider Catriona Yale sold 9,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $343,957.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,602,738.94. This represents a 8.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $30,338.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,959 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,719.92. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 341,309 shares of company stock valued at $15,863,578 and sold 287,458 shares valued at $13,689,886. Insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

