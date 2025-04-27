ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC) Position Trimmed by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC – Free Report) by 64.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Sincerus Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $569,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,554,000.

ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DTEC opened at $43.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.75 and its 200-day moving average is $45.25. ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF has a 52-week low of $37.11 and a 52-week high of $48.72. The company has a market cap of $80.72 million, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.17.

ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (DTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Disruptive Technologies index. The fund tracks an index of 100 global companies that are involved in disruptive technologies across 10 themes. DTEC was launched on Dec 29, 2017 and is managed by ALPS.

