Analysts Set Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) PT at $44.50

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ERJ shares. StockNews.com downgraded Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Embraer in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Embraer from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

ERJ opened at $44.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.47 and its 200-day moving average is $40.79. Embraer has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.36.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Embraer had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Analysts expect that Embraer will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 368,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Embraer by 164.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,082 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 23,056 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Embraer by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 10,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

