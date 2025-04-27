Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Shares Up 27.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 27.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$43.00 to C$55.00. The company traded as high as C$53.58 and last traded at C$53.32. 1,255,518 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,472% from the average session volume of 48,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.96.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AND. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$50.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.09%.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

