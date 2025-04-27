Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Shares Up 27.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 27.1% during trading on Friday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$43.00 to C$55.00. The stock traded as high as C$53.58 and last traded at C$53.32. Approximately 1,255,518 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,472% from the average daily volume of 48,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.96.

AND has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Andlauer Healthcare Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$50.57.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Performance

Andlauer Healthcare Group Increases Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$42.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.09%.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

(Get Free Report)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.