Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Stock Price Up 27.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 27.1% during trading on Friday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$43.00 to C$55.00. The company traded as high as C$53.58 and last traded at C$53.32. 1,255,518 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,472% from the average session volume of 48,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.96.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. TD Securities lowered Andlauer Healthcare Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$50.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$40.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.09%.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

