Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Trading 27.1% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) shares were up 27.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$43.00 to C$55.00. The stock traded as high as C$53.58 and last traded at C$53.32. Approximately 1,255,518 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,472% from the average daily volume of 48,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.96.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AND. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities cut Andlauer Healthcare Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$50.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.09%.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

