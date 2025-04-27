Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Trading 27.1% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 27.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$43.00 to C$55.00. The company traded as high as C$53.58 and last traded at C$53.32. 1,255,518 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,472% from the average session volume of 48,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.96.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AND. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Andlauer Healthcare Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$50.57.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Andlauer Healthcare Group Increases Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$42.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.09%.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

(Get Free Report)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.