Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Trading 27.1% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 27.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$43.00 to C$55.00. The company traded as high as C$53.58 and last traded at C$53.32. 1,255,518 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,472% from the average session volume of 48,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.96.
A number of other research firms have also commented on AND. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Andlauer Healthcare Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$50.57.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.09%.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
