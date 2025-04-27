Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,790 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 13,976 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.2% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clune & Associates LTD. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,955,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $846,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 15,218 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $581,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. The trade was a 27.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday. HSBC lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. DZ Bank upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.96.

Shares of NVDA opened at $111.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.99. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $81.25 and a 1 year high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

