Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,719 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Appian were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Appian by 1,244.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Appian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $31.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.35. Appian Co. has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $43.33.

Insider Activity

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Appian had a negative net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 532.05%. The business had revenue of $166.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Appian news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $32,877.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,348 shares in the company, valued at $974,647.08. This represents a 3.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 57,975 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $1,711,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,121,563 shares in the company, valued at $298,788,539.76. This represents a 0.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,510 shares of company stock valued at $6,648,635 in the last 90 days. 44.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on APPN. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Appian in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Appian from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Appian from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Appian from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.14.

About Appian

(Free Report)

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

