Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Cut by Satovsky Asset Management LLC

Satovsky Asset Management LLC cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,727 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.3% of Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in Apple by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 3,380,064 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $787,631,000 after buying an additional 588,427 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 17,236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 25,647 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 41,466 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $209.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.11 and a 12-month high of $260.10.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Redburn Partners set a $230.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Apple from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Apple from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.88.

Get Our Latest Report on Apple

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total transaction of $8,683,316.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,072,269.86. This represents a 17.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $941,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,214. This represents a 50.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,021 shares of company stock valued at $41,760,140 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.