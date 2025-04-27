Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by FMA Wealth Management LLC

FMA Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,376 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.7% of FMA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. FMA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Drystone LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Apple
In other Apple news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $941,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,214. This trade represents a 50.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $24,184,616.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,637,976.75. This represents a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,021 shares of company stock worth $41,760,140. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Apple
Apple Price Performance
Shares of AAPL stock opened at $209.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.31. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.11 and a 12 month high of $260.10.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Apple Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.87%.
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Apple
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Markets Think Robinhood Earnings Could Send the Stock Up
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Churchill Downs Stock: Could Tariff Fears Dampen Derby Gains?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- AT&T: Subscriber Growth & Buybacks Signal Bullish Turnaround
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.