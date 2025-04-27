Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,762 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARDX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,362,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,819,000 after buying an additional 767,111 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 344.7% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 906,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 702,487 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,452,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,363,000 after acquiring an additional 583,550 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 175.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 469,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 299,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at $930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

ARDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Ardelyx from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Ardelyx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.61.

In other Ardelyx news, Director David M. Mott purchased 77,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $388,645.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,015,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,077,470. This trade represents a 4.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura A. Williams sold 4,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $27,768.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,378.48. The trade was a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,076 shares of company stock valued at $823,804. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARDX opened at $5.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -32.88 and a beta of 0.81. Ardelyx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $9.33.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. The company had revenue of $116.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.16 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

